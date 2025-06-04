Freedom Financial Partners LLC Purchases 11,739 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freedom Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.