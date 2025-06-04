Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,112 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of IJR opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

