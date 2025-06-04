Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Oppenheimer

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $189.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.14. The stock had a trading volume of 554,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,693. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,408,000 after buying an additional 806,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferguson by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

