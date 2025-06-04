TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 155.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $287.37 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.98.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,891.35. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,017,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.