Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $344.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.75 and a 200 day moving average of $334.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.76, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,393 shares of company stock valued at $284,570,654 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

