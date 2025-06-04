Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 563 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Tesla by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $344.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This trade represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,393 shares of company stock worth $284,570,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

