Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

