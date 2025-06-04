Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,136,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,213,699,000 after buying an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,695,000 after purchasing an additional 414,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

