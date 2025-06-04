Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.75.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE traded up $39.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.29. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.20, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $296,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,749,091.86. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,104. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 403.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.