Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Boosted by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $48,348,000. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:XOM opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $447.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.