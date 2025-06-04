BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Chairman Gary T. Amereihn Sells 1,684 Shares

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) Chairman Gary T. Amereihn sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $26,354.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,940.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BV Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BVFL opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. BV Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BV Financial

About BV Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in BV Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BV Financial by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

