LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $52.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.60.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Get LKQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,535,840.25. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in LKQ by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of LKQ opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.