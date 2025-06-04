Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 436,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,656,300. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $3,992,310.00.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

