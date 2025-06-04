Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Up 31.3% in May

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,234,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the April 30th total of 939,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.9 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.