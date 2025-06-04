Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.