Accel Wealth Management Buys 7,004 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,790.36. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

