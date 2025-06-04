Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells $203,341.20 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 7,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $203,341.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,557.92. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

