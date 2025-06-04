Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

