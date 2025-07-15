Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $69.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.