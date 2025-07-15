Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.7%

LOW stock opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

