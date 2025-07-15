Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,784.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.84%.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lexaria Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.