Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,784.03% and a negative return on equity of 111.84%.
Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance
NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lexaria Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
