Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,211,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 287,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 281,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.