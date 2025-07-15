Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,938,000 after acquiring an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 400,239 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.03.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

