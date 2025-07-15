Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

