Florida Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,746 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0%
NYSE NEE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.
NextEra Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.
NextEra Energy Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.
