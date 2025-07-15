46,647 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 46,647 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $180.57 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.20 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.51.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.