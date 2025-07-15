BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 787.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $307.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $309.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.64 and its 200 day moving average is $287.04. The firm has a market cap of $505.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

