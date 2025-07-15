Brown University Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Brown University bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 2.3% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 161,394 shares during the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,109,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $69.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

