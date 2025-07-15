Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 9,314 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.8% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,189,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,769 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,922,000 after acquiring an additional 636,569 shares during the period. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,884,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.69. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

