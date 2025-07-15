NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in NIKE by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

NKE stock opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

