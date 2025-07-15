Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $751,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

