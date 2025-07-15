Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Penney Financial LLC

Penney Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

