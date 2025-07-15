Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mayar Capital Ltd.

Mayar Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 3.4% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $617,303,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $561,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

NYSE MA opened at $553.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $504.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

