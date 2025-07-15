Head-To-Head Contrast: Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) vs. Its Competitors

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 25.64% 37.67% 11.28% Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico 1 3 3 1 2.50 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Competitors 365 1337 1513 90 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presently has a consensus target price of $200.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.34%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico $1.84 billion $472.81 million 24.04 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Competitors $6.82 billion $184.70 million 13.91

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica. It also offers aeronautical services, such as passenger, aircraft landing, parking, airport security, and passenger walkway and airport bus, as well as car packing charges; complementary services, including baggage handling, catering, aircraft maintenance and repair, and fuel; cargo handling; and ground transportation services. In addition, the company provides non-aeronautical services, such as redesigning and modernizing terminal spaces and developing new projects; telephone and internet services; and ground handling services under the brand Primesky, as well as advertising services. Further, it engages in commercial activities comprising leasing space in terminals to airlines and other service providers; to retail stores, such as souvenir and gift shops, fashion and footwear stores, pharmacies, jewelry, electronics, cosmetics, and others; to various food and beverage services; car rental service companies, including parking spots, lots, and car rental reservation booths; to timeshare developers; to financial service providers; and to operators of duty-free stores. Additionally, the company operates parking facilities; VIP lounges; convenience stores; and vending machines. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.