Landaas & Co. WI ADV Invests $423,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $556.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.81. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $559.98.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.