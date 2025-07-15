Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 570.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

