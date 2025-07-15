Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Purchased by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,615.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,290,000 after buying an additional 1,209,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 681,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 454,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 194,391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $22.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

