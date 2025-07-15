Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 21.3%

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

