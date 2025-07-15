Head-To-Head Comparison: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) and Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Core Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -36.01% N/A -35.10% Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $59.44 million 0.44 -$19.78 million N/A N/A Core Scientific $510.67 million 8.24 -$1.50 billion ($5.03) -2.81

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Core Scientific”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenidge Generation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Core Scientific.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Core Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Core Scientific 1 11 8 0 2.35

Core Scientific has a consensus price target of $18.22, indicating a potential upside of 29.04%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Greenidge Generation.

Risk & Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Core Scientific has a beta of 6.71, suggesting that its stock price is 571% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core Scientific beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate capacity power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

