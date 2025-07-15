FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.21, but opened at $47.73. FB Financial shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 261,431 shares changing hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.27%.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,146.22. This trade represents a 13.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 6,237.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 62,876 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81.

FB Financial Company Profile



FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

