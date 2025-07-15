Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE PFE opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

