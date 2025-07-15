Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 178 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mindset Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

