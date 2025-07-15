Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Cut by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,426,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796,603 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $1,257,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,777,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,204 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

