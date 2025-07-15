Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 1,429 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $68,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,220.58.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,261.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,224.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,053.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $537.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,669.34. This represents a 96.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

