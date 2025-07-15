PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after acquiring an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,778 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $243.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.56.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

