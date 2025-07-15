Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after buying an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.25.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

