Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,553 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

