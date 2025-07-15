First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO opened at $425.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.45 and a 200-day moving average of $475.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.30.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

