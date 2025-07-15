Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.8% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,905 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,506,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,300,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,823,000 after buying an additional 538,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $229.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day moving average is $226.05.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.