Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 130,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.46 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

